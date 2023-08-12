Blue Mountains Gazette
St Canice's launches 'Sky Country Dreaming', an education program on Indigenous culture

By Staff Reporters
August 12 2023 - 12:30pm
St Canice's Primary School in Katoomba has launched a new education program called Sky Country Dreaming, dedicated to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

