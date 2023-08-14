But the choir's biggest challenge has been Benjamin Britten's edgy cantata Rejoice in the Lamb. There were, of course, all those punchy syncopated rhythms for the choir to master. And then there was the big question ... what is it all about? Britten found inspiration in an 18th century poem of "genius and madness" which is perhaps best known for the "bit about Jeffrey the cat". The poem is a discovery of God in everything, including the beloved cat. As Britten said :"I don't see how it could hurt anyone - he is such a nice cat."