Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Phoenix choir presents English music in English

August 14 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phoenix Choir is taking a break from singing in Latin to present a concert of English music in English.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.