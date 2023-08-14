Phoenix Choir is taking a break from singing in Latin to present a concert of English music in English.
Musical director, Amy Moore, has selected English music from across the ages, from Purcell's bucolic early-baroque Welcome to all the pleasures to the luscious harmonies of Parry's monumental anthem Blest Pair of Sirens and his sublimely beautiful Songs of Farewell.
But the choir's biggest challenge has been Benjamin Britten's edgy cantata Rejoice in the Lamb. There were, of course, all those punchy syncopated rhythms for the choir to master. And then there was the big question ... what is it all about? Britten found inspiration in an 18th century poem of "genius and madness" which is perhaps best known for the "bit about Jeffrey the cat". The poem is a discovery of God in everything, including the beloved cat. As Britten said :"I don't see how it could hurt anyone - he is such a nice cat."
Phoenix Choir are supported by the Kanimbla quartet and accompanist Janette Norcott. The audience will remember soprano soloist, the wonderful Ria Andriani, from Phoenix's Schubert concert in 2022 and she is joined by Michael Burden (counter tenor), Richard Butler (tenor) and Timothy Nunn (baritone).
Moore has brought her experience of performing these works in various English cathedrals in her youth. "You grow up with these works in your DNA," she said. That's brought special insights to rehearsal which hopefully will shine through in performance.
For their Blue Mountains cathedrals, Phoenix Choir have chosen to perform at Wentworth Falls School of Arts on Saturday, August 19 at 3pm and at Hoskins Uniting Church Lithgow on Sunday, August 20 at 3pm. Tickets at phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets or at the door.
