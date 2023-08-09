Local parents and their children have joined forces with health experts in a campaign to give little ones across the Nepean Blue Mountains the best start in life.
They are calling on parents to visit their closest community health centre for their child's free important milestone assessments.
The first 2000 days of life are critical for physical, cognitive, social and emotional development.
"Developmental checks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers are a crucial component of a child's first 2000 days of life," said Leanne Clayton, the child and family health manager at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD).
"Almost 90 per cent of brain development occurs before the age of five, known as the first 2000 days of life.
"Our developmental checks allow our child and family health nurses to work with parents to help their child reach their full potential if they detect any issues. Acting early is critical."
Penrith mum, Clarinda Oliveux (pictured with Jordan) knew the importance of developmental checks when she took her then six-month-old for a check-up at her local community health centre.
"Even if I have no concerns, the visits reassure me Jordan is on track for his age," said Ms Oliveux.
"The nurses are very thorough and I can ask questions I may not ask my doctor. They are providing me with support, education and information on all aspects of parenting until Jordan is ready for school."
Ms Oliveux and Jordan are part of a multi-media campaign featuring local parents and their children from just a few weeks old to pre-schoolers to encourage families to book a free developmental check at their closest community health centre.
NBMLHD undertakes health checks for children at key age milestones from one week to four years old. Specialist nurses work with parents to achieve the best possible outcomes for each child by tracking their development and addressing any concerns.
"We work with mothers and fathers to achieve their parenting goals and support them in building a strong relationship with their baby or child," said Ms Clayton. "Our aim is to improve the lives and experiences of parents and families in the first 2000 days of their child's life and better support all children to achieve the best start in life."
Phone 1800 222 608 to book a free child health check if you live in the Nepean and Blue Mountains region.
