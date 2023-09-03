GI Cancer Institute is a charity that raises awareness of gastro-intestinal (GI) cancer, a group of cancers that affect the digestive system.
GI cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting both men and women. Around 28,600 Australians are diagnosed with it each year.
On Saturday, September 16, the GI Cancer Institute is holding a fundraising trek in Katoomba called the 'Gutsy Challenge'. The institute is hoping to recruit at least 40 people on the trek.
Gutsy Challenges are held several times a year throughout Australia to raise funds for the annual innovation grant which funds vital, new research into GI cancers
This year there are two options for the challenge: A 15 kilometre, one-day trek from Katoomba to Wentworth Falls along the newly opened Grand Cliff Top Walk, or a seven-kilometre trek from Katoomba to Leura. Both will be guided Blue Mountains Adventure Company
Many of our trek participants are medical professionals, GI cancer patients or family/friends of patients who have died from cancer. Last year 's trek raised over $140,000 in a Mt Kosciuszko challenge.
To join the trek, see https://gicancer.org.au/gutsy-challenge-adventures/upcoming-adventures/blue-mountains/.
