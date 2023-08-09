Blue Mountains Gazette
Hospital auxiliary raises funds for new equipment

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 10 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:49am
Blue Mountains Hospital Auxiliary welcomed both Susan Templeman, MP, and Trish Doyle, MP, at their recent AGM, where it was revealed they had raised $35 375 for the hospital in the last financial year.

