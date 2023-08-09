Blue Mountains Hospital Auxiliary welcomed both Susan Templeman, MP, and Trish Doyle, MP, at their recent AGM, where it was revealed they had raised $35 375 for the hospital in the last financial year.
The funds were used to purchase a range of equipment including:
Both MPs thanked the auxiliary for their fundraising efforts.
The auxiliary is needing new members. For information phone 4782 5765 and leave a message.
