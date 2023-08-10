Police locate woman last seen in Blackheath

3.45: A woman last seen on a walking track in Blackheath earlier this week has been located.
Concerns were raised for the woman's welfare when she was seen about 9.30am on Tuesday August 8 at Blackheath.
Following an extensive search and a public appeal, police located the woman about 2pm today.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
1PM: A woman last seen on a walking track near Blackheath on August 8 has yet to be located and remains unidentified.
Police are appealing for any information on her identity or whereabouts.
The woman, last seen near Kanimbla Road in Blackheath at 9.30am on Tuesday, was reportedly in a "distressed state".
An extensive search was initiated by Blue Mountains Police Rescue and PolAir, but the aerial and ground search was unable to find the bushwalker.
In a Facebook post on August 9, Blue Mountains Police Area Command said: "Police believe the person to no longer be in the area... given the number of tracks around the location, it is believed the walker may have made their own way out."
Police are concerned for the woman's welfare and are seeking public assistance in identifying her.
CCTV images show the woman at Blackheath Railway Station at 6am, August 8. The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, with mousey hair.
She is shown wearing a white hooded jumper and khaki jacket.
Anyone who may have seen this woman, has information on her whereabouts, or can help identify her is urged to call Blue Mountains police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
