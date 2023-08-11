Blue Mountains Gazette
Car breaks in in Katoomba and Hazelbrook, racist messages scrawled in paint

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated August 13 2023 - 10:22am, first published August 11 2023 - 1:00pm
Some time in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, a series of break, enter and steal and malicious damage, was done to at least seven cars around Valley Road in Katoomba - with some painted with racist messages.

