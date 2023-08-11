Some time in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, a series of break, enter and steal and malicious damage, was done to at least seven cars around Valley Road in Katoomba - with some painted with racist messages.
The offensive messages were allegedly left on two cars in the vicinity of Arjuna Indian Restaurant, one witness told the Gazette. Attempts to contact the restaurant have been unsuccessful.
The tag for Katoomba's postcode '2780' was painted on a number of cars and fingerprinting was in process late Thursday.
Acting Crime Manager, Detective Inspector, Luke Sywenkyj confirmed police were "investigating a number of incidents where two buildings and a number of vehicles were unlawfully entered and a number of premises and vehicles were spraypainted with various messages, some of which were offensive".
Blue Mountains Police Area Command is encouraging any member of the community who may have information about these offences to contact Katoomba Police Station on 02 4782 8199, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number E94510972.
It follows a series of break-ins to cars in the Hazelbrook area on Friday August 4. Inspector Sywenkyj said at this stage police do not believe the incidents are linked.
Police received a number of reports regarding property stolen from cars in Hazelbrook and are seeking the assistance of the public in reviewing any CCTV or dash cam footage for both incidents, to see if there are any images captured of vehicles and/or persons acting suspiciously.
Police are also making regular patrols of Hazelbrook in marked and unmarked vehicles, but ask if anyone sees suspicious activity to call Triple 0.
Inspector Sywenkyj added "Police would also like to remind all residents of the Blue Mountains to ensure they lock their motor vehicles - even if it is in your driveway - and their houses at all times".
