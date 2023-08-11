Bake the world a better place with Red Cross

Springwood Red Cross branch members have their aprons on and recipes at hand as they help bake a difference with Red Cross this August.
They are hosting a bake and craft market day on August 19 as part of this year's Red Cross Big Cake Bake, a national event that raises money for the charity's vital work in Australia and further afield, helping people who are experiencing tough times.
Sue Roden, President of Springwood Red Cross said: "Red Cross is always here whether it's during a crisis, or giving someone the tools they need to build a better life.
"Our market day is one of hundreds of Big Cake Bake events being organised around Australia this year. We'd be very grateful if the Mountains community joined the fun and helped make a difference."
The market day will take place at Springwood Red Cross Hall, 107 Macquarie Road, Springwood from 8.30am-1pm on Saturday, August 19.
"Every dollar raised will go to support the work of Red Cross, helping people overcome crisis, big and small," said Ms Roden
"Everyone is welcome to come along to our event, or you can even host your own event throughout August.
"It's all for a good cause, and is a great way to enjoy some guilt-free treats."
