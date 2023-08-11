Blue Mountains Gazette
Bake the world a better place with Red Cross

Updated August 11 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:32pm
Springwood Red Cross Hall. Picture supplied
Springwood Red Cross Hall. Picture supplied

Springwood Red Cross branch members have their aprons on and recipes at hand as they help bake a difference with Red Cross this August.

