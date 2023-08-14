Blue Mountains Rugby Club has marched into the first grade semi-final.
The Blueys will take on Hunters Hill at Drummoyne Oval at 3.15pm on Saturday, August 19 for the right to be first into suburban rugby's Kentwell Cup grand final.
Their semi-final showdown follows a 36-21 victory against Petersham at Lapstone Oval on Saturday, August 12 which secured the Blueys second place in first division.
Hazelbrook rugby machine Graham Kondek was named man of the match.
The club described the match against the Petersham Shamrocks as "an incredible way to finish the year".
"Thank you to the Shammies for being an unreal opposition for our only contest of 2023. Despite the recent rivalry they have shown what a great club they are and we wish them all the best in 2024," the club posted on Facebook.
In other good news, the club's fifth grade side will play an elimination semi-final against Waverley for a spot in the grand final.
Lapstone Oval was packed with rugby fans for all the action on August 12.
The second-grade side, with Sam Wheeler on fire, won 31-10. Tate Cranfield showed his class in Colts but they were well beaten 33-5, while thirds went down 26-17 in what was really the Trent Childs show. Despite a huge game from Fata (Tokyo) Ofa, and a 29-0 win, fourth grade just missed a semi-final spot.
The day started with a classic match between fifth grade and a solid combination of Blueys Od Boys.
