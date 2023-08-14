We all have those comfort foods that evoke nostalgic memories, nurse us back to health, boost our mood or just taste really yummy.
Sydney based Singaporean performance artist Malvina Tan has created an immersive comfort food experience.
Her show How to make the perfect _____ is a reflection of her exploratory journey as she tries to navigate through the everyday and to cope with the effects of homesickness while living away from home.
Tan has called Sydney home for more than seven years and she misses home in Singapore and Poland. She often uses food as a catalyst for conversation in her practice and she hopes to be able to use food to preserve and create new memories through this work. How to make the perfect _____ is a ritualistic project that experiments with the elements of food, geography, culture and habits, leading us to reflect on memory, time and parallelisms.
How to make the perfect _____ was developed through Sydney Fringe Festival's Art in Isolation program in 2021 and premiered at Sydney Fringe Festival in 2022. The work was nominated for the Melbourne Fringe Festival Tour Ready Award.
How to make the perfect _____ is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, August 25, 6pm. Tickets: $30.
