Springwood Gas services all gas hot water and heating systems. Picture supplied

The main focus of Springwood Gas and Hot Water has always been their customers.

For over 30 years they have become a trusted brand that is active in the community servicing all makes and models of hot water and heating systems.

The owner John said, "The business was established in 1992 and over the years we have achieved a solid, respected reputation for honest, courteous and friendly customer service."

Springwood Gas has recently closed their retail shop, due to inactivity, but they want their customers to rest assured that it won't affect their services.

"We are still providing the same old fashioned service, perhaps with a modern twist, and are still available to service everyone's needs as we always have been and will continue to do so well into the future," John said.

"Unfortunately, due to the general lack of interest in retail that is becoming apparent with the abundance of empty shops on the main street of Springwood, we decided to close our shop and look at a commercial premises which we are in the final stages of securing, this will feature a full workshop and display centre."

To ensure customers get the best experience Springwood Gas listens to their feedback and implements ways to make their service even better.

"In years gone by our customers expressed their concern with the amount of time it took for our team to answer their calls," John said. "We have now engaged a local call centre based in Chatswood. Michelle's team takes the call and creates the job and Peta then simply texts or returns the call to schedule an appointment time.

"The transition across to a call centre was nerve-racking as we had never thought our small business would ever need a call centre, so we had our reservations, yet aside from the occasional teething problem (which is to be expected) the transition has been extremely smooth. This has ensured our customers' calls and concerns are answered on first attempt without having to call back or get an answering machine."

Springwood Gas understands that some of their customers are concerned with the higher cost of living and the associated cost of energy.



There has also been a lot of noise about the gas industry and the proposed universal replacement of gas appliances with electricity generated by Solar PV.

John said this makes no sense to fossil fuel advocates and isn't practical unless you only intend to use your heating system or hot water when the sun is out, or if you want to use them at night electricity needs to be stored in a battery. As we all know lithium extraction harms the soil, causes air contamination and is not biodegradable, so the production of these items is more harmful long term than anything else on the planet.

"Additionally, if you have ever experienced the warmth and comfort of a gas ducted heating system or gazed into a cosy gas log fire you know that there is nothing quite like it," John said.



"So, we reckon let our future generations experience the warmth and luxury of gas heating and enjoy the wealth our great country provides by taking advantage of our natural resources in an environmentally responsible manner whilst continuing to look for future alternatives, without ruining an industry in the process."