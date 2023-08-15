Scale your business globally with Export Finance Australia Advertising Feature

Michael Reznikov and Krystal Doyle, SME finance specialists at Export Finance Australia. Picture supplied

Export Finance Australia is Australia's export credit agency and they are here to support your business to take on the world.



With global opportunities enabling businesses to grow faster and diversify, it's no surprise that Australian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are taking advantage of the increasingly connected global marketplace.



Export Finance Australia facilitates and encourages Australian export trade and overseas infrastructure development by providing finance.



Australian SMEs considering export opportunities or looking to expand their international operations have a dedicated team to work with when navigating global challenges.

Michael Reznikov and Krystal Doyle, SME finance specialists at Export Finance Australia, shared their insights into the common challenges businesses face when scaling globally and how they can get the finance needed to grow.

Securing bonds and guarantees

With exporting comes additional risks, both to an exporter and to the overseas buyer.

Security is crucial, which often means bonds or guarantees are required to win and deliver on an international contract.

Finding a commercial bank to provide a guarantee can sometimes be difficult and ties up working capital to deliver on the contract.

"Often, when banks provide a performance bond, they ask for 100 per cent cash cover," Krystal said.



"For a lot of SMEs, this would mean they wouldn't have the working capital to accept the project or contract they have just won - and that's where a lot of businesses get stuck."

Freeing up cash flow

Taking on additional contracts or moving into an export market requires an upfront investment.



Whether this is to produce more products, hire more people or purchase new equipment to meet increased work, the costs can be significant.

After spending a lot of time working on winning a contract, SMEs don't always have the finance needed to support it.

"Businesses are often under a lot of pressure to organise working capital or finance for new equipment once they've won a contract," Michael said.

Securing finance

Export Finance Australia assesses a business's ability to deliver and can issue guarantees with much less cash security. It also has a range of working capital products to support additional cash flow requirements.

At Export Finance Australia, they want to see more businesses say 'yes' to these opportunities. With the right support and finance, SMEs can overcome these challenges and take advantage of the opportunities to expand globally.

