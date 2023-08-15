IntoJobs program drives a small business to success Advertising Feature

IntoJobs Self Employment Assistance program helped Kurt with his business Finished Media. Picture supplied

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses worldwide, leaving many entrepreneurs grappling with uncertainty and contemplating drastic decisions.



As a business owner Kurt found himself at a crossroads, unsure whether to relaunch his struggling business or seek stable employment elsewhere.



However, an encounter with a Salvation Army - Employment Plus Coach not only clarified his path but also introduced Kurt to the transformative IntoJobs Self Employment Assistance program, which breathed new life into his entrepreneurial aspirations.

"With renewed determination, I set about relaunching my business in accordance with a viable business plan that I had developed in the program," Kurt said.



"My business, Finished Media has a new look and feel, and our focus is to assist business owners to stand out in a saturated market by delivering the latest in aesthetic brand trends."

Aesthetic trends are constantly evolving as society, technology and consumer preferences change. Keeping abreast of these trends is essential for businesses to remain contemporary and appealing to their target audience.



Whether it's embracing minimalist design, bold colour choices, or innovative use of materials, following aesthetic trends allows businesses to present themselves as modern, cutting-edge, and in touch with the zeitgeist.

Moreover, aesthetic trends can evoke emotions and create specific associations with a brand. For example, a sleek and minimalist office interior design might convey professionalism and efficiency, while a vibrant and interactive social media presence can exude a sense of fun and approachability.



By leveraging these trends, businesses can better connect with their customers on an emotional level, leading to stronger brand loyalty and higher engagement.

"As I embarked on this revitalised journey, I noticed a positive shift in the trajectory of my business. My inbox soon started filling with inquiries from interested clients, validating the effectiveness of the IntoJobs program strategies and my dedicated efforts," Kurt said.



"The program's focus on strategic implementation enabled me to serve my clients with excellence, ultimately leading to positive word-of-mouth referrals and building a loyal customer base.

"As I continue my entrepreneurial journey, I am reminded of the profound impact the IntoJobs program had on my life. Embracing the challenges, assisting my clients to develop and rebrand with aesthetic trends, and seeking guidance when needed are the pillars that have fueled the resurgence of my business. With the unwavering support of my IntoJobs coaches and the lessons I've learned, I am now confident that I can weather any storm and build a thriving and enduring business that stands the test of time."

To find out more about Finished Media go to finishedmedia.com.au.