On Thursday, August 24, the Friends of the Mechanics Institute Lawson Inc present the Melbourne-based Affinity Quartet, the first Australian string quartet to take out the first prize in the 2023 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition last month.
Doors open at 6.15. Hot food for sale + wine/beer. Performance starts at 7.30pm. Program consists of Mozart, String Quartet no.22 in B flat Major K589 'Prussian' and Beethoven, String Quartet no.8 in E minor op.59 no.2 'Razumovsky'.
This performance promises to be a resounding experience showcasing the impeccable skill and quality of the musicians. It is a rare opportunity to enjoy such music in the historic Mechanics Institute hall.
Tickets $70 per person. https://www.trybooking.com/CKEOB.
