Award-winning quartet at Lawson Mechanics Institute

Updated August 14 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:45pm
On Thursday, August 24, the Friends of the Mechanics Institute Lawson Inc present the Melbourne-based Affinity Quartet, the first Australian string quartet to take out the first prize in the 2023 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition last month.

