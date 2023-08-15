A cognitive-behavioural clinical trial that is developing a treatment for sleep disturbances for anyone affected by a bushfire is now seeking participants.
The trial, supported by Natural Hazards Research Australia and Federation University Australia, comprises an online, self-paced, sleep-specific intervention called Sleep Best-i. It is aimed at anyone experiencing sleep disturbances - such as insomnia, nightmares or trauma symptoms - as a result of living through bushfire. This includes emergency responders.
The trial is conducted remotely within the participants' home. Experience of a bushfire does not need to be recent. Contact Professor Gerard Kennedy at Federation University: g.kennedy@federation.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.