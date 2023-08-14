Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains City Council to hold free public viewings of World Cup semi-final

By Damien Madigan
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:26am, first published August 14 2023 - 4:07pm
Blue Mountains residents will be able to watch Australia's Women's World Cup semi-final match against England at two free public screenings.

