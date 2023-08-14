Blue Mountains residents will be able to watch Australia's Women's World Cup semi-final match against England at two free public screenings.
Blue Mountains City Council will be showing the August 16 game at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood and the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
The live stream will start at 7.30pm with kick off at 8pm.
Blue Mountains City Council mayor Mark Greenhill said it's a great chance for the community to come together and cheer on the Matildas at our community facilities.
"I acknowledge that Cr Sarah Redshaw has supported live sites in the past and I am glad we have been able to deliver this outcome for our community," he said, referring to an August 2022 push by the Greens councillor to establish fan sites in the Blue Mountains during the World Cup.
The mayor said "we saw how everyone got behind the Matildas in the game against France".
"What a thrilling spectacle it was," he said.
"As a flagship event in women's sport, I encourage our community to celebrate the Women's World Cup together by joining us to watch the semi-final on Wednesday evening."
Council announced the screenings on Monday, August 14. The announcement didn't include plans to screen the World Cup final at this stage.
Scenic World in Katoomba will be showing the competition's final game on August 20. It will have the kitchen open for dinner and drinks, and there will be a prize for the best dressed fan, lucky door prizes and more.
Doors open at 6pm and the live broadcast starts at 8pm. Entry is free, but space is limited. Secure your spot at scenicworld.com.au/FIFA.
In a sign of how Australia's semi-final match will likely dominate people's entertainment options, Glenbrook Cinema has opted to cancel it screenings on Wednesday night, August 16.
"Due to the outstanding success of the Matildas making the World Cup Semi-Final this Wednesday, this major world event will have a significant impact on the financial viability of our return screening of Indiana Jones [and the Dial of Destiny]," the cinema posted on Facebook.
"As such we have decided to close on Wednesday night and will reschedule a return of Indiana Jones in coming weeks... We apologise for any inconvenience."
