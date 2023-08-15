Blue Mountains residents now have access to fully bulk-billed urgent health care following the opening of a Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC).
Located at Our Medical Home in Jamisontown, the clinic is open extended hours, seven days a week, easing pressure on the Nepean Hospital. Highly trained doctors and nurses will provide care, with no need for an appointment.
"The Penrith Medicare UCC will make a big difference to patients in the region, who will be able to walk in during extended hours and receive urgent care bulk billed from a nurse or doctor," said Federal Health Minister Mark Butler.
"We've worked closely with the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network and New South Wales Government to ensure the Medicare UCCs align with local health services and the needs of communities across the state."
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said the clinic "will offer high-quality care for people who need to see a medical professional for a health issue that is urgent but not life-threatening, such as minor wounds or burns, fractures and infections, injuries that require stitches, and access to X-rays".
"The clinic will ease pressure on Nepean Hospital, so that its hard-working doctors and nurses can focus on higher priority emergencies. It will and provide convenient urgent care for the Penrith community at short notice, and free under Medicare."
Henry Bateman, CEO of Cornerstone Health, which operates Our Medical Penrith, said the clinic will provide the greater Penrith and Lower Blue Mountains community with an alternative to presenting at a hospital emergency department.
"We are pleased that this is another way in which we're providing accessible, quality healthcare to the local community," he said.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said the new service will bridge the gap between primary and acute care for patients by providing an alternative to presenting to the emergency department when a GP isn't available.
But Ms Reay added that while the launch of the new service was exciting, UCCs are only part of the solution to easing emergency department presentations and that continued improvements to the primary care system were needed.
"We continue to advocate for solutions that address primary healthcare workforce shortages, particularly in our region, and for further investment into new and innovative funding models, through MBS (Medicare Benefits Schedule) reform, that will make general practice more sustainable," she said
The Penrith clinic - which is likely to be used by many Lower Blue Mountains residents - is one of the 14 Medicare UCCs being established across New South Wales.
The clinic was officially opened on Monday, August 14.
