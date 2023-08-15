Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Medicare Urgent Care clinic opens at Jamisontown

By Staff Reporters
August 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains residents now have access to fully bulk-billed urgent health care following the opening of a Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.