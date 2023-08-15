Forty years of community music in the Blue Mountains will be celebrated when Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band join forces in a special concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
Held on Saturday, September 9, "Celebrate" will feature a range of popular musical items including Over the Rainbow, music from Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King, and the original television theme from Hawaii 5-0. The band will also be joined by members of the Governor Macquarie Memorial Pipe Band in a performance that will include a wonderful rendition of Amazing Grace combining concert band, pipes and drums. Local vocalist, Harry Niblett, is also featured on the program and will be accompanied by the band performing The Impossible Dream and other items.
Band president, Marion Chapman, said: "This year marks not only the 40th birthday of Blue Mountains Concert Band, but the 21st anniversary of our youth concert band, Mountains Youth Band.
"Community music is an important part of our cultural heritage and we are proud to have performed for the community of the Blue Mountains over such a long period."
Tickets are available from the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub box office on 4723 5050 or via on www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
