Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band in concert

Updated August 16 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:02am
Blue Mountains Concert Band in concert in November 2017. Picture by G. Farmer
Forty years of community music in the Blue Mountains will be celebrated when Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band join forces in a special concert at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.

