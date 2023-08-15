Held on Saturday, September 9, "Celebrate" will feature a range of popular musical items including Over the Rainbow, music from Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King, and the original television theme from Hawaii 5-0. The band will also be joined by members of the Governor Macquarie Memorial Pipe Band in a performance that will include a wonderful rendition of Amazing Grace combining concert band, pipes and drums. Local vocalist, Harry Niblett, is also featured on the program and will be accompanied by the band performing The Impossible Dream and other items.