Step into a fascinating world where science and art come together at Immersion: Conversations from the Swamp Residencies at Articulate Project Space, Leichhardt.
This exhibition pays homage to the upland peat swamps of the Blue Mountains. These unique and endangered habitats have existed for millions of years and provide the Sydney Basin with clean water.
The exhibition of swamp artwork examines biospheres as diverse in ecology as these artists span in practice. Creative research topics traverse litter, iron oxidation, urban runoff, weeds, macro invertebrates, biodiversity climate change and swamp rehabilitation.
Twelve artists working from Gundungurra, Dharug and Wiradjuri countries have been spending the past six months visiting and creating artwork about changes to swamp habitats. The works span printmaking, drawing, installation, film, painting, photography and documented sounds.
This is research-based artwork that captures the beauty and fragility of swamps and the importance of biodiversity and the impact of urbanisation. Conversations span topics of thriving habitats playing a key role in water filtration and fragile environments urgently in need of rehabilitation.
Freedom Wilson, project co-curator, said: "Generous time spent at swamps has enabled artists to discover interesting aspects of insect, vegetation, anthropomorphic and water health, from diverse swamp habitats. The art and science intersection has been exciting."
Conversations from the Swamp Residencies: Immersion features art works by Anne Campbell, Ann Niddrie, Bryden Williams, Caroline Giniunas, Cheryle Yin Lo, Chia Moan, Emma Magenta, Fiona Vaughan, Freedom Wilson, Jon Macleod, Jon Flood, Justin Morrissey, Kate Reid, Rani Brown, Scott Marr and Wendy Tsai. It was curated by Freedom Wilson and Justin Morrissey and supported by the Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust.
Until September 3 at Articulate Space, 497 Parramatta Rd, Leichhardt. Friday-Sunday 11am-5pm.
