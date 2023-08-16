As part of The Joan's Salon Series, this intimate concert will thrill audiences. With the passion of South America bubbling in his blood, Chilean-born composer and pianist Rojas will perform the best-loved music of Latin America. Prizewinner in the 2021 International Piazzolla Music Competition, Rojas continues the legacy of such icons as Consuelo Velazquez, Zequinha de Abreu and Astor Piazzolla, while celebrated bandonen player, Stephen Cuttriss ignites the sonic soundscapes of Argentina on this unique and evocative instrument.