It takes two to tango.
The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre is excited to present two of Australia's leading tango musicians, Daniel Rojas (Sydney) and Stephen Cuttriss (Melbourne), reunited for one night of electrifying tango and folk music in Con Bandonen!
As part of The Joan's Salon Series, this intimate concert will thrill audiences. With the passion of South America bubbling in his blood, Chilean-born composer and pianist Rojas will perform the best-loved music of Latin America. Prizewinner in the 2021 International Piazzolla Music Competition, Rojas continues the legacy of such icons as Consuelo Velazquez, Zequinha de Abreu and Astor Piazzolla, while celebrated bandonen player, Stephen Cuttriss ignites the sonic soundscapes of Argentina on this unique and evocative instrument.
Join these two Latin American specialists in a riveting recital that reimagines tango as chamber music - from traditional tango to Piazzolla's nuevo tango, original compositions and classical classics.
I don't recall encountering tango of this quality made in Australia since Jose Luis Betancor's bandoneon wizardry was heard here in the 1990s - John Shand, Sydney Morning Herald.
Con Bandonen! is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, September 1, at 7pm. Tickets: $35/$30, Penrith Conservatorium students $15. See www.thejoan.com.au/events/con-bandoneon/.
