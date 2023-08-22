Legacy helping for 100 years

In the trenches of the Western Front during World War I, a soldier said to his dying mate, "I'll look after the missus and kids". This became known as The Promise.
Since 1923, Legacy and its 3,400 Legatees across Australia have carried on this promise and have been dedicated to providing care and support for the 43,000 beneficiaries of families of veterans who have given their lives or health in service to our nation.
Legacy marked its 100th anniversary with a Torch Relay, a campaign that began on April 23 in Pozieres, France. The torch has made its way through the streets of London, was welcomed by King Charles III before arriving in Perth and is travelling to each of Legacy's 45 clubs in Australia. The torch will end its journey at the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance on October 13.
On July 21, Legatees from the Blue Mountains Divisions of Legacy carried the torch along both sides of the Nepean River, finishing at the rowing club.
Every year since the 1940s, the Legacy Week appeal has been run in Australia. This year it's from August 27 to September 2. Blue Mountains Legacy will be active on Friday, September 1 seeking donations.
Alternatively, you can scan the QR code above.
In responding to the needs of families of veterans for 100 years, Legacy, in conjunction with the network of Legacy Clubs throughout regional and metropolitan Australia, stands proudly as the only veteran service organisation in Australia dedicated solely to the care and support of our veterans' families.
