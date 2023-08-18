A petition calling for action on the deteriorating Paragon Cafe building in Katoomba has gathered more than 3,700 signatures.
Members of the Friends of the Paragon presented the petition to Blue Mountains MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Heritage, Trish Doyle, on August 16, which was the 126th anniversary of the birth of the cafe's founder, Zac Simos.
Ms Doyle has already raised the issue with the Heritage Minister, Penny Sharpe.
The Paragon closed in 2018 after a dispute between the business's owner, Robyn Parker, and the building's owner, John Landerer.
In 2020, Blue Mountains council approved a DA to restore the public spaces on the ground floor of the heritage-listed building but work has yet to commence.
In the meantime, very heavy rainfall has led to a severe deterioration in the building's condition; it has also been broken into and subject to vandalism and graffiti attacks.
Friends of The Paragon's executive officer, local lawyer Hal Ginges, said: "We are encouraged by the support of a great many locals and visitors to the Mountains and the interest that continues to be shown in preserving The Paragon and seeing it returned to a place of pre-eminence in the tourism and dining opportunities in the Upper Mountains."
Chairman of the Blue Mountains National Trust branch, Rod Stowe, was also at the petition presentation. He described the Paragon as an "Art Deco gem" that was appropriately listed on the State's Heritage Register.
"It is tragic that the future of this mountain's icon is now at serious risk. Accordingly, the National Trust strongly supports the sentiment expressed in the petition being presented by the Friends of the Paragon seeking the intervention of the Minister for Heritage to ensure that essential maintenance and conservation work is undertaken at the property as soon as possible.
"Clearly, the large number of people signing the petition is indicative of the strong concern in the community over the potential for this unique part of our architectural and cultural heritage to be lost through neglect."
Mr Landerer recently told the Gazette that he expected work to be started this month.
