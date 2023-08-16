Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Winter energy bill complaints soar as ACCC puts suppliers on notice

Saffron Howden
By Saffron Howden
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As complaints over high household energy bills leap almost 90 per cent in NSW, older women in the Blue Mountains have said they are heating up rooms one at a time in an attempt to beat the price hikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saffron Howden

Saffron Howden

Editorial Trainer

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.