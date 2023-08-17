Blue Mountains Gazette
Prestigious win for Mountain Culture

JC
By Jennie Curtin
August 17 2023 - 4:22pm
DJ and Harriet McCready in their Katoomba brewery. Picture supplied
DJ and Harriet McCready in their Katoomba brewery. Picture supplied

Independent cult brewery Mountain Culture has secured a landmark trophy at the 2023 Sydney Royal Beer & Cider Show, with Hill People Oat Cream NEIPA winning the champion experimental or speciality beer category.

Upper Mountains Correspondent

