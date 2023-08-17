Independent cult brewery Mountain Culture has secured a landmark trophy at the 2023 Sydney Royal Beer & Cider Show, with Hill People Oat Cream NEIPA winning the champion experimental or speciality beer category.
The Katoomba-based team also took home 18 awards (five gold, 10 silver and three bronze) across a range of categories, including lagers, pale ales and stouts. It was the company's first time exhibiting at the prestigious show, which was held at the Sydney Showground last month.
Mountain Culture's co-founder, DJ McCready, said: "Hill People was our standout performer in our debut entry at the prestigious Sydney Royal Beer & Cider Show.
"To see one of our favourite beers win against an incredibly competitive list is pretty phenomenal - and to end the night with 18 awards is mind blowing.
"We work so hard to make the best product available no matter what we do and this recognition for the whole Mountain Culture team feels so great, particularly within a peer set of other breweries we've long admired."
Mountain Culture's Hill People is an oat cream hazy India pale ale, vibrant in flavours of coconut and citrus from the double addition of Sabro hops, with the use of lactose generating added sweetness that helps create a trademark creamy, pillowy mouthfeel.
In 2022, Hill People was recognised as a top five best IPA Milkshake in the world (Untappd) with Mountain Culture currently holding all top 10 spots in the IPA Milkshake category on Untappd (a global beer rating system with over eight million users).
Harriet McCready, who runs Mountain Culture with her husband, DJ, said: "We're thrilled to have caught the attention of judges at the Sydney Royal, with a beer that has been a bit of cult favourite for our long-time fans.
"It's got a really velvety smoothness and creamy body with basically no bitterness, just lots of juicy flavours."
In addition to a core range of beers, Mountain Culture's constant stream of limited releases - more than 300 to date - means the team is constantly finessing their technical prowess and experimenting to push the boundaries of beer.
Importing unique yeast strains, using limited release hops, unmodified grain and controlling the pH of the water are just some of the processes they use that are uncommon anywhere outside of the world's most serious breweries.
Hill People is available online at mountainculture.com.au.
