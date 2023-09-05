After encountering what she says were multiple UFO sightings near her home in Katoomba and also in Sydney, artist Jodee Knowles was prompted to base her new exhibition around the enjoyable eerie nature of the Blue Mountains.
The artist's 11th exhibition is based on her experience living in the Mountains in the last five years. It is on show in her original hometown of Perth, Western Australia, from August before airing in the Mountains in December.
"My partner Creon and I have seen several sightings in NSW, but the best have been the Mountains," she told the Gazette.
"We have a telescope at home and have seen several UAP's [unidentified aerial or anomalous phenomenon] right in our backyard at our studio in North Katoomba.
"Another; the most remarkable one being at Cahills Lookout during the day. A silver rotating orb, staying stationary in the sky for moments before disappearing into thin air and another early morning across the Yeaman Bridge, bright blue light across the whole sky behind the clouds.
"The Mountains to me truly hold some magical secrets to an ancient civilisation and connection with the universe," she said.
Knowles, 38, has been an active part of the art community in Katoomba over the last five years, teaching workshops at MYST, The Cultural Centre and most recently teaching art classes at the newly opened Street University on Katoomba Street.
"We moved to the Mountains just before COVID for a change of pace from the city life and to focus on our art somewhere more peaceful."
Her exhibition The Future's not Ours will be unveiled at Perth's Kamile Gallery on August 25.
It explores themes of identity, spirituality, and the human experience. The collection of 15 artworks delve into the realms of the otherworldly, challenging societal norms and perceptions.
She invites viewers to question how they perceive themselves and others, the masks we wear to navigate existence and ultimately how to seek acceptance in a multi-dimensional reality.
She incorporates different coloured skin tones in her portraits to represent the various masks we all wear, symbolising the different personality types and shifts in our purpose as human beings. This artistic technique prompts viewers to reflect on their own self-perception and the masks they may wear in their daily lives.
The exhibition also explores the idea that we are spiritual beings having a human experience. She aims to guide viewers towards a reality where they no longer feel the need to pretend, grounding them in their true selves.
The show will come to Katoomba in December with dates to be released. It will show at Nesara Studios in North Katoomba. Nesara is a group of collectives in a warehouse; and their studio is called Father Superior.
