Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba's Jodee Knowles exhibits in Perth, Blue Mountains

By B C Lewis
Updated August 26 2023 - 10:36am, first published August 25 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After encountering what she says were multiple UFO sightings near her home in Katoomba, Jodee Knowles was prompted to base her new exhibition around the enjoyable eerie nature of the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.