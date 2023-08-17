Blue Mountains Gazette
Wild Valley Art's Selena Seifert is a finalist in Focus On Ability Short Film Awards

Updated August 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:20pm
Multi-disciplinary Wentworth Falls artist Selena Seifert is a finalist in the global film competition - Focus On Ability Short Film Awards in the Australian documentary section.

