Multi-disciplinary Wentworth Falls artist Selena Seifert is a finalist in the global film competition - Focus On Ability Short Film Awards in the Australian documentary section.
Her film Be Yourself Everyone Else is Taken is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2023 Focus On Ability Short Film Awards.
Focus on Ability (FOA) is designed to encourage filmmakers to focus on the ability of people with disabilities. This year they're celebrating 15 years of doing just that!
Based in Australia, this year's FOA festival has 309 finalists from 17 different countries.
Ms Seifert said the audience capacity for the festival "is well over 1.5 million people and continuing to grow, providing unmatched exposure for up and coming filmmakers and for people with disabilities to bring their message to the world".
Her film showcases the profound impact of art and art as therapy, revealing how creative expressions can build resilience, unlock undiscovered talents and nurture a sense of individuality and empowerment.
"Art Therapy helps depression disorders and anxiety, cognitive impairment and dementias, Alzheimer disease, schizophrenia, and autism.
"Creating art helps resolve conflicts, develop interpersonal skills, manage behaviour, reduce stress, increase self-esteem and achieve insight."
Ms Seifert is a multi-disciplinary artist and arts educator and the director of multi-award winning and sustainable tourism venture, Wild Valley Art Park, a self-sufficient and environmental arts centre located in Wentworth Falls. She teaches and mentors art to students of different abilities and works to promote her students work through promotion and curating of various exhibitions in sculpture, mosaics, textiles, painting and mixed media.
Voting started on August 16 and ends on August 22.
If she wins the most online votes there is a $5000 cash prize from Australia Post which will help to fund promotion and exhibition of artists with disabilities.
To vote for 'Be Yourself Everyone Else is Taken' go to www.focusonability.com.au Click on number 39.
Voters will go in the running to win $50 iTunes vouchers.
Wild Valley Art is located at 321 Blaxland Road in Wentworth Falls. Details: info@wildvalley.com.au
