A Holy Bible to celebrate the first infant baptised, a chalice in memory of the Archbishop who died soon after the church opened, as well as news clippings of the 1991 fire set by an arsonist.
Just some of the artefacts set to go on display on Sunday August 27 which tell the story of Leura's little village church.
The stunning St Alban's Anglican Church [1898-2023] is marking its 125th birthday celebrations with a 10am livestreamed service, followed by a generous lunch, cake and talk by a local historian.
James Delanty is the new senior minister at St Alban's Anglican Church in Leura and has rolled out the memorabilia as they celebrate the anniversary. Minister Delanty is the youngest senior minister in the Sydney diocese and has been its guardian since 2019. He grew up in the Mountains and said his place as rector "speaks of new growth and revitalisation as part of the wave of new families coming up the mountain".
His first Sunday service had 18 people, now there are more than 70 adults attending, plus a kids program and daily activities in the hall.
"I worked in a couple of different roles in Sydney and the opportunity came to come back up [the Mountains]. We were kind of right between lockdowns at that point ... things have flourished."
Special guests at the birthday will include guest speaker Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, as well as Blue Mountains federal, state and local politicians Susan Templeman, Trish Doyle and Suzie van Opdorp. Former rectors and the current Blue Mountains Grammar School headmaster will also attend as well as the oldest parishioner, Lucie Cleary, who will cut the cake with some younger parishioners by her side.
St Alban's had its first informal church service in Leura in an evening in 1897 when the clergyman in charge of Katoomba walked from his church in the company of two holiday makers to a small public hall opposite Leura railway, which was then just a railway siding. The story goes that a gale was howling and the congregation of two who came to worship did so without regular transport, footpaths, and streetlights.
Young Henry Harding's baptism was the first to be celebrated at St Alban's on June 5, 1900. The parish of St Hilda's Katoomba cared for St Alban's. As Leura's population grew, land was found and a church was built at its current location on Megalong Street. The line of the foundation stone was the last ecclesiastical Act of the Archbishop of the day. He died later that month.
When an arsonist set fire to the church in 1991, destroying the pews, roof, stained glass windows and everything else made of wood, Leura rallied. It took two years to rebuild at a cost of $800,000.
"When something happens in the village it happens here," Minister Delanty said.
Over the years the church has raised funds for a school and a bore to provide clean water in Uganda.
Minister Delanty said the service on the birthday will be live streamed, just as it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the community is invited. See www.stalbansleura.org.au
