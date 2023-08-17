Blue Mountains Gazette
Since its inception in 1990, the public Kedumba Collection of Australian Drawings has acquired more than 250 drawings. These have been sourced from the annual Kedumba Drawing Award, approved gifts from artists and other benefactors, and acquisitions by the artist trustees and director on behalf of the collection.

