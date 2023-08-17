Since its inception in 1990, the public Kedumba Collection of Australian Drawings has acquired more than 250 drawings. These have been sourced from the annual Kedumba Drawing Award, approved gifts from artists and other benefactors, and acquisitions by the artist trustees and director on behalf of the collection.
As a result, the collection is considered by distinguished art authorities to be of outstanding significance and importance.
The collection is considered ... to be of outstanding significance.
The diversity of artwork in the collection highlights just how varied the personal visions of different artists can be within the single discipline of drawing.
This year's Kedumba Drawing Award winner will be announced on Friday September 1, selected from the work of the 20 invited artists. This work will then become a part of the collection, as with last year's winner, Charmaine Pike's The World Is Staged (pictured).
An exhibition of all the works is open to the public at Kedumba Gallery, Matcham Avenue, Wentworth Falls (on the grounds of Blue Mountains Grammar School) from September 2 to October 2, weekends from 11am to 3pm. For mid-week viewings, contact 0418 414 402 or kedumba@ozemail.com.au.
The director of The Kedumba Drawing Award, Marlene Plummer, said it was important to acknowledge the vital role that the Kedumba Award and Collection have played in fostering the appreciation of drawing in this country over more than three decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.