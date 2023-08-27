Blue Mountains Gazette
Mountains burlesque team heading to London

Updated August 28 2023 - 2:41pm, first published August 27 2023 - 4:20pm
Porcelain Doll. Pictures supplied
A team of Blue Mountains NSW based neurodivergent queer artists has been offered a career defining opportunity to present Burlesk of The Surreal for a season at Clapham Fringe in South London.

