A team of Blue Mountains NSW based neurodivergent queer artists has been offered a career defining opportunity to present Burlesk of The Surreal for a season at Clapham Fringe in South London.
It would bring the work to international audiences, critics and opportunities, opportunities they could never access in western Sydney and Regional NSW.
A recent review of this work from Perth World Fringe can be found at https://creammagazine.com/2023/02/10/burlesk-of-the-surreal-takes-the-sultry-artform-to-next-level/
Porcelain Doll, who created the work, is producer of the Blue Mountains Burlesque Festival and a former world burlesque games finalist.
The work is created from a place of radical inclusion and radical self love and centres around a message of being un-apologetically yourself and leaning in to the parts of you that are "weird", "different" or "strange" and celebrating these elements that make you unique and beautiful.
This work is for those who don't fit in a box, who have ever felt like they don't fit in and features three Australian based performers with a collective 60 years of dance training (and a European guest should funding permit).
The team all teach across western Sydney and regional NSW and would love to bring back the experiences, skills, networks and learning and share with their students in Australia.
They are now looking for help in fundraising via the Australian Cultural Fund.
The donations will be used to get performers to London and house them affordably as possible while there.
Said Porcelain Doll: "We are saving and working and raising funds in many ways and all we are asking for via this platform is funds to cover flights to get our performance team to London.
"This is the experience and opportunity of a lifetime for us and we will work day and night to create the strongest performances of our work the world has seen. We are ready to grab on and make the most of every part of this opportunity and network and learn from as many people as we can in London.
"Help us show the world that different is beautiful and that in fact, your differences can make you a work of art."
