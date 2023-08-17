Prepare for an electrifying evening of spoken word showdowns and high-altitude excitement at the 2023 annual Blue Mountains heat of the Word Travels National Poetry Slam, hosted by Katoomba Library.
Wordsmiths and spectators are invited to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on August 31 as poets battle it out with two-minute masterpieces of original spoken word poetry.
Five judges will be handpicked from the audience to have their say in this poetic showdown. Join the crowd and support the literary prowess with stomps, snaps and cheers.
Leading the charge with boundless energy will be renowned poet Andrew Cox, whose magnetic live performances weave intense emotions, unvarnished honesty and abstract narratives.
His work has garnered acclaim, earning nominations for national writing accolades, particularly for innovation in spoken word. His writing graces multiple anthologies, solidifying his status as a burgeoning voice in Australian poetry.
The journey from local heats to regional and state finals culminates in the grand national final, where the Australian Poetry Slam champion will be crowned. The highest-scoring Australian resident over 18 years old will bag a phenomenal $20,000 prize pack.
Admission to this event is free, and bookings are not required.
For more information, visit library.bmcc.nsw.gov.au. Poet sign-ups from 6.30pm (20 only, first-in-best-dressed), audience 7pm.
