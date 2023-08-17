Blue Mountains Gazette
Get ready to jam at the 2023 Blue Mountains Poetry Slam heat

Updated August 18 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:26am
Prepare for an electrifying evening of spoken word showdowns and high-altitude excitement at the 2023 annual Blue Mountains heat of the Word Travels National Poetry Slam, hosted by Katoomba Library.

