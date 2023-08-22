'We are thrilled to welcome everyone back': Real Festival set to return to Penrith

Penrith's Real Festival is ready to captivate audiences once again after a three year hiatus.
Held at Tench Reserve from September 15-17, the festival will showcase an impressive line-up of immersive experiences and unforgettable entertainment, firmly re-establishing itself as a highlight across Penrith City's annual events calendar.
The festival's headline performance by Illuminart will provide an enchanting transformation of the Nepean River with storytelling through light and sound displays on Friday and Saturday nights. Audiences can expect a captivating and animated artwork by the No Boundaries Art Group starring the iconic Nepean Belle.
Junkyard Beats will be returning to the festival with their high-energy drumming, dancing, comedy and creative recycling performance and workshops.
Another not-to-be-missed highlight is the Roller Rink by Busways, bringing a nostalgic roller-skating experience by the riverside for skating enthusiasts and novices alike. Pre-booking is required for free 30-minute sessions including skate hire. Numbers are limited so get your skates on and book now at realfestival.com.au
Interactive and immersive experiences are set to transform the riverbank day and night with highlights to include illuminated art installations, a silent disco, a retro open-air arcade and fun kids shows.
Real Festival will offer a bustling market area, with local artisans and vendors plus the food truck lineup will satisfy all taste buds, with delectable treats and culinary delights. For those looking to relax and unwind, the festival bar will be the perfect spot to enjoy a refreshing beverage while taking in the beautiful views of the Nepean River.
This year's program also offers a diverse array of workshops, providing a chance for attendees to explore their creative talents. From hands-on arts and crafts to circus skills and dragon boating, there's something for everyone to learn and be inspired by.
Penrith Mayor Councillor Tricia Hitchen expressed her excitement for the much-awaited event encouraging everyone to come along and experience Real Festival once more.
"The return of Real Festival is a momentous occasion for Penrith," Cr Hitchen said.
"After a three-year hiatus, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Tench Reserve with such a spectacular program to enjoy.
"This year's program offers a vibrant array of entertainment, activities and experiences suitable for people of all ages.
"There will be many highlights across the event, with some including the Roller Rink by Busways, the many workshops on offer and the visual, interactive and illuminated experiences available to festivalgoers.
"We are bringing the very best in fun and family-friendly entertainment and activities to Penrith. Real Festival is free to attend and this year's program is not to be missed," Cr Hitchen said.
To view the program, book workshops and plan your trip to the event, head to the Real Festival website realfestival.com.au.
Connect with Real Festival on Facebook to keep up to date with news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.