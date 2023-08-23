What is all the hype around purpose? What does it actually mean to lead with authenticity? Are purpose-driven companies actually more successful? Are you living a life of significance?
Acclaimed Australian filmmaker, entrepreneur and Wentworth Falls local, Henry Smith's debut book titled promises to give you answers.
How to Jump Without a Parachute offers refreshing honesty, practical guidance and thought-provoking insights, with Smith empowering readers to pursue their dreams without compromising authenticity.
"I urge readers to defy expectations, follow your intuition and embrace the unknown," he said at the book's official launch on August 11.
"How to Jump Without a Parachute is a call to action. I believe readers will be motivated to step off the ledge of conformity and soar to new heights of personal and professional fulfilment. This book serves as a life compass, guiding readers toward a path aligning with their passions, values and true potential."
Through his personal journey navigating business, creative leadership and even school-yard bullying, Smith understands the allure of societal expectations and the pressures to conform.
"I believe true fulfilment lies in embracing our flaws, vulnerabilities, and imperfections. In a world obsessed with presenting an illusion of perfection and superficial success, we should all challenge the status quo and pursue our dreams while remaining true to our humanity."
Chair of UNICEF Australia, Ann Sherry AO, has praised the book, saying: "The journey, the insights and the lessons shared in this book are experienced regularly, but not often discussed so everyone repeats and learns the hard way.
"Most readers will still do some of that, but let these learnings help with the signs and the traps."
Henry Smith is also one of the founders of Taste Creative, a collective of filmmakers. He and his wife Genevieve Clay-Smith are founding partners of Bus Stop Films - a pioneering, not for profit organisation that uses filmmaking to raise the profile of people living with disabilities
How to Jump Without a Parachute by Henry Smith is available locally at The Little Lost Bookshop, Megalong Books, Good Earth, Gleebooks Blackheath and Rosey Ravelston Bookshop. It is also available online at Amazon, Booktopia, and Barnes & Noble.
