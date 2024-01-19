Culture events up late

Get up, get dressed and get out! Penrith Performing & Visual Arts is part of Create NSW's Western Sydney Culture Up Late Program. This after-hours program was designed to get people out and about to have some fun in the CBDs of western Sydney.
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of the Lewers Bequest and the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre have an incredible array of activities and events planned to entertain, enthral and energise creative Penrith by night this summer!
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest:
Simmer - New Movements in Music and Art (February) - an intriguing exploration of experimental sound curated by local musician and composer Monica Brooks providing opportunities for emerging and established musicians and sound artists to grow their audiences.
The event also includes a series of artist-led masterclasses held in the heritage garden of the Gallery offering opportunities for amateur and hobbyist artists to deepen their interests and skills and deepen audience engagement with hands-on activities.
Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre:
ROSSO 88 (February) - in this show, ABC TV's Tim Ross offers audiences the chance to appreciate comedic storytelling at its finest as he explores his favourite moments of Australiana, from the iconic to the everyday, the random to the revolutionary. It takes Australia's bicentennial spectacular, World Expo 88, as its starting point.
The Joan was built as a bicentennial project and this performance will take place in the Borland Lounge, The Joan's original foyer.
Live and Local (January - February) - The Joan's Borland lounge comes to life with local bands and musicians as part of the ever-popular Open Fridays, complete with drinks and a tapas menu from their in-house cafe Table at The Joan.
Art Attack (January - February) - when Open Fridays is so fun, it spills over into Thursdays! Local artists create opportunities for people to participate in art-making experiences. This has been wildly successful with people asking for more!
Keep an eye out for more information at penrithregionalgallery.com.au and thejoan.com.au and socials.
