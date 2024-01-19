Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Culture events up late

Updated January 24 2024 - 9:17am, first published January 19 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get up, get dressed and get out! Penrith Performing & Visual Arts is part of Create NSW's Western Sydney Culture Up Late Program. This after-hours program was designed to get people out and about to have some fun in the CBDs of western Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.