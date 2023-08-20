'We are so excited to host the Adventure All Stars': Travel show with a twist films in Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains will headline the second episode of the fourth season of socially conscious global television series Adventure All Stars - the TV travel show with a difference.
With filming starting on Monday, August 21, 13 cast members from across Australia will experience the best of the Blue Mountains including horse riding, abseiling, canyoning, 4WDing and visiting local wineries.
As Australia's only socially conscious TV travel show, Adventure All Stars features an all-new line-up of cast members in each episode. Prior to the commencement of season four, all cast members raised funds for Australian charities, and their reward is the trip-of-a-lifetime with Adventure All Stars.
Fans got a preview of the season four cast when producers posted a picture of them on the show's Facebook page on Sunday, August 20 before they started filming in the Blue Mountains.
All net proceeds from the TV series are gifted to Australian charities. Funds raised via the Blue Mountains episode will support Australian Horizons Foundation, Financial Basics Community Foundation, Kokoda Youth Foundation and Possum Valley Animal Sanctuary.
The most recent season of Adventure All Stars generated close to $1.2 million for Australian charities, making the show one of the biggest contributors to philanthropy of any television series in the world. The third season has just premiered and is now available via 7Plus in Australia and the Outdoor Channel globally.
"We are so excited to host the Adventure All Stars in the Blue Mountains and can't wait to see the episode unfold," said Blue Mountains Tourism President and Fantastic Aussie Tours owner Jason Cronshaw.
"Sustainability, the environment and helping others are tenants of our tenure here as guardians of this World Heritage-listed area. We are blessed to work, live and play in one of the most fantastic landscapes on Earth, so it's only right that we share those blessings with others."
Adventure All Stars executive producer Troy Gray said the show is "creating television history by raising millions of dollars to support a record number of Australian charities".
"Unlike other TV shows, none of our cast receive an appearance fee and all net proceeds are gifted to charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.