After hearing evidence on 78 days, the coronial inquiry into the Black Summer bushfires has finally wound up, with presiding coroner Teresa O'Sullivan retiring on August 11 to consider her findings.
Ms O'Sullivan had looked at a number of fires from that summer, including one that started after a backburn at Mt Wilson on December 14, 2019, went wrong, jumped Mt Wilson Road and ended in the Grose Valley, eventually destroying properties in Bell, Berambing, Bilpin, Blackheath, Clarence, Dargan, Kurrajong, Mt Tomah, Mt Wilson and Lithgow.
On the final day of hearings, Adam Searle, acting pro bono for some of the affected residents, tried unsuccessfully to tender further submissions to give the coroner more details about, in particular, the lack of communication from officials on the day of the fire.
Without any alert that the backburn had escaped, they were left unprepared. In fact, many had left their homes that morning to do routine chores and were unable to return to protect their properties when the roads were closed as the fire loomed ever closer.
The residents also suggested a number of recommendations which would, they believe, improve any future backburning operations.
These include:
They also called for a formal apology from the state government to residents, firefighters and communities adversely impacted by escaped backburns.
Finally, they suggested the government set up a compensation scheme for those impacted by the escaped Mt Wilson backburn and other backburns across the state.
