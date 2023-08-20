Blue Mountains junior rugby team hosts Sanda City touring team

The Blue Mountains and Sanda City in Japan have celebrated their sister city relationship through a spirited rugby match.
The much-anticipated event on August 16 saw the U12 Blue Mountains Junior Rugby team square off against Sanda Rugby Football Club's touring team at Lapstone Oval.
This cherished tradition, which has been a cornerstone of the sister city partnership, has not only fostered cultural exchange but also built a strong bond between the communities. The friendly rugby union game marked a significant milestone as it was the first post-COVID tour, rekindling the enthusiasm that had been put on hold since 2018 due to the pandemic.
The Sister City Committee has been instrumental in coordinating this bi-annual event, ensuring that the ties between Blue Mountains and Sanda City remain vibrant and enduring.
Residents gathered to witness the exhilarating match, demonstrating the community's support for this heartwarming tradition. Spectators cheered on the young rugby players, highlighting the camaraderie that has blossomed between the two cities over the years.
Blue Mountains JRC President Anthony Hooke expressed his delight at seeing the rugby field once again become a platform for cultural exchange and friendship.
"The U12 Blue Mountains JRC team's match against the Sanda RFC's touring team goes beyond the scoreline. It's about fostering connections and nurturing the bond that unites us," he said.
As the final whistle blew, the Sanda team emerged victorious on the field, but the real triumph lay in the enduring friendship between the two cities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.