Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Roadworks scheduled in Upper Mountains

August 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are three separate roadworks projects scheduled on the Great Western Highway this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.