There are three separate roadworks projects scheduled on the Great Western Highway this week.
Work is about to start on a seven-month project to permanently repair a slope at Mt Victoria that was damaged by heavy rainfall last year.
Slope stabilisation work on the eastbound carriageway near Fairy Bower Road will provide a permanent fix for this section of highway and replace the emergency stabilisation work carried out in early 2022.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn said geotechnical investigations of the area had now been completed.
"This section of highway near Mount Victoria was just one of the many important links right across the state's roads network that was damaged by extreme weather early last year, with significant cracking and a shallow failure at the crest of the slope that has affected the eastbound lane of the road over the rail bridge.
"Emergency work carried out in March and April 2022 has kept the road open and allowed traffic to keep moving but we're now ready to start work on a permanent fix that will improve safety for all road users in the area and help avoid future slope failures and road closures following heavy rainfall events."
Work will include construction of an 80-metre long and five-metre high gabion basket retaining wall, drainage work including the construction of a new stormwater chute, and landscaping and revegetation of the slope with native plants.
"Before they can start construction work, crews have to remove 41 trees that will be mulched and reused on-site. However, landscaping and revegetation at the completion of the project will result in a net increase in the number of trees at the site, with more than 150 trees to be replanted," Mr Lunn said.
Work is starting on Monday, August 21, and be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. There will be no work on Sundays or public holidays.
Work will take about seven months to complete, weather permitting.
The Great Western Highway will remain open while work is completed.
Slope stabilisation work will also be carried out in Katoomba from Wednesday, August 23, on the highway between Whitton Street and Albion Street.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, September 5.
There will be temporary traffic changes during work hours including a single lane closure westbound and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h. Posted speed limits will return outside of work hours.
And in Little Hartley, there will be changed traffic conditions during night work from August 23.
Work will include removing and replacing a section of road surface on Coxs River Road, and installing a barrier on the southern side of the Great Western Highway near Coxs River Road.
Work will be carried out at night from 8pm to 5am to minimise disruptions for traffic and is expected to be completed in three nights.
Please allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
