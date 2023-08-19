In the early 1880s, Harry Rowell exited the steam train at the newly-named Katoomba platform. Rowell, proprietor of the Oxford Hotel in King Street, recognised the area's potential.
An exciting two-and-a-half hours from Sydney, day-trippers would require meals. Longer-stay patrons, middle-class citizens with time and money, could be attracted to enjoy an invigorating climate after Sydney's humidity.
Rowell walked to the summit of the adjacent hill. This was his property: bush largely uninterrupted by civilisation.
"Froma", James Neale's house, lay just below. In the distance, Korowal raised its head from the valley floor; Rowell knew there was a magnificent waterfall over the cliffs below.
He looked back across the railway line to the new Biles Hotel. Closer to the platform, would it attract more visitors? Rowell thought not, as his would be above the noise. Further away was "Coowong", F. T. Thompson's mansion.
The coal mine was there, to the south-west. A few cottages for workers stood around, but nothing else marred the beauty and serenity of the bush. Turning in the far, far distance, he glimpsed Sydney. He had found the perfect place.
Rowell hired Sydney architect, John Fitzpatrick to design, and Mr F Drewett of Lithgow to build, his dream, in modern American style, two storeys, attic-roofed, set out in a U-shape with a flat-top viewing-platform roof.
Rowell advertised in the Sydney papers for weeks prior to the 1883 opening: "Blue Mountains Great Western Hotel, Katoomba, will open on 15th August for the accommodation of the public. Apply Harry G. Rowell, Proprietor."
After the opening, his advertisements continued in 1883 and 1884 in the Sydney Morning Herald. The Great Western "occupies the finest site on the Mountains and has really first-class accommodation for visitors" and "the Great Western is in the midst of magnificent scenery. All points of interest within easy distance, and the hotel itself one of the finest in the colonies. Billiards. Lawn tennis."
Advertising medical "cures" was common. Rowell and the Great Western featured frequently in the St Jacob's Oil advertisements. In the Sydney Evening News (8.8.1883) and other colonial papers, headlined "In the Clouds", the reporter described the marvellous views around Rowell's hotel in Katoomba where a magical sign appeared in the clouds, "St Jacob's Oil conquers pain."
In September 1883, Hardie and Gorman advertised Katoomba land sales. Immediately below appeared Rowell's invitation to gentlemen attending the sale and viewing the township lots beforehand to "first-class accommodation" at the Great Western. He noted that "telegrams and letters to the proprietor will meet with prompt attention, but early application should be made" (SMH 28.9.1883).
Fifty-year-old Rowell died on August 26, 1885 but his dream lives on.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
