Our History

The beginnings of Carrington Hotel, Katoomba

By Robyne Ridge
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:56pm, first published August 20 2023 - 9:45am
In the early 1880s, Harry Rowell exited the steam train at the newly-named Katoomba platform. Rowell, proprietor of the Oxford Hotel in King Street, recognised the area's potential.

