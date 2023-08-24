Springwood Spring Festival ready for welcome return

Springwood will hold its annual Spring Festival on Saturday, September 2.
Macquarie Road will be closed to traffic from 6am to 6 pm on the day, allowing pedestrians to enjoy more than 130 food and market stalls, live entertainment on three main stages, street performers, rides for children and much more.
One of the festival's main aims is to put the spotlight on local businesses, many of whom will have stalls on the day.
The festival made a successful return last year after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Long-time festival volunteer Trevor Hamilton was recognised at last year's event with a special award while local Rural Fire Service brigades were presented with funds raised from the festival.
Over the years, funds raised from the festival have supported local Rural Fire Service Brigades, the Blue Mountains State Emergency Service, Winmalee and Springwood Neighbourhood Centres, and Springwood Hospital Auxiliary.
For more details about the event, visit the Springwood Spring Festival Facebook page or the festival website: https://springwoodfestival.org.au/.
