Police arrest man over break and enters at Valley Heights

Police have charged a man following a series of break and enters at Bunnings and the Valley Heights Rail Museum.
Officers will allege that a 43-year-old man from Valley Heights broke into the rail museum stealing metal parts from the railyard to be sold off as scrap metal.
It will be further alleged that attempts were made to steal power tools and accessories from Bunnings, Valley Heights.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command executed a search warrant at 7.40am on Friday, August 18 at a home on Russell Avenue in Valley Heights.
"Police located within the residence six cannabis plants, 500 grams of cannabis and items believed to have been stolen. All items located were seized for forensic examination," Acting Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Luke Sywenkyj said.
Police arrested a 43-year-old man at the residence.
He was taken to Springwood Police Station where he was charged with six counts of break and enter and steal, disposing of stolen property, drive motor vehicle whilst license suspended, cultivating a prohibited drug and supplying a prohibited drug.
Police will allege in court that the man was involved in four break and enters at the Valley Heights Rail Museum on Tusculum Road in Valley Heights and two break and enters at a business on the Great Western Highway in Valley Heights, between Wednesday June 14 and Friday August 11.
He has been refused bail and will appear in Katoomba Local Court on August 28.
