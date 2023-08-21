Blue Mountains Rugby is one step closer to an historic Kentwell Cup Premiership after their first grade side defeated Hunters Hill in the major semi-final.
The Blueys were victorious over Hunters Hill 47-27 at Drummoyne Oval on Saturday, August 19.
Kicking with the wind at their backs in the first half allowed the Blueys to convert penalty goals and gain field possession through the boot of Chris Nay. They went into the half-time break holding the lead thanks to an intercept try by Angus McGrath.
The second half saw a possible comeback by Hunters Hill, with poor discipline closing the gap, but two more tries and a penalty goal saw the Blueys go straight through to the September 2 grand final, to be played at Concord Oval.
Waverley defeated Drummoyne 39-19 in the other Kentwell Cup semi-final held on August 19.
Blue Mountains Rugby's fifth grade side went down to Woollahra 29-13 in their minor semi-final.
