Blue Mountains Rugby in Kentwell Cup grand final after win against Hunters Hill

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:46pm
Blue Mountains Rugby is one step closer to an historic Kentwell Cup Premiership after their first grade side defeated Hunters Hill in the major semi-final.

