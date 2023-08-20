The Carrington connection to Katoomba's historic hotel

In late 1885, F.C. Goyder purchased the Great Western Hotel in Katoomba from Harry Rowell's widow.
His first step was to rename it, which he did through the Sydney Morning Herald, advertising as early as November 24, 1885, "Carrington-late Great Western Hotel".
On April 7, 1886, Lord Carrington and his party travelled to Bathurst, stopping at Katoomba, where they disembarked and were greeted by the Progress Committee, the public-school children, the Katoomba College boys and numerous townspeople. The national anthem was sung and Mr Goyder welcomed them. Lord Carrington replied and his party returned to their journey.
Lord Carrington, Victoria's Governor, Sir Henry and Lady Loch arrived at Katoomba by special train on May 2, 1887. The Progress Committee led by Mr Goyder welcomed them before they headed to the Carrington Hotel for lunch.
After lunch, they went to the Zig Zag. Returning via Blackheath, they drove to Govetts Leap in vehicles sent from Katoomba, before arriving at the Carrington at 5pm.
Next morning, they visited Katoomba Falls. Leaving for Sydney, Lord Carrington remarked that Lady Carrington and himself would soon return, as he had had no idea of Katoomba's scenery and accommodation.
The Carringtons privately visited Katoomba, again staying at the Carrington on June 10.
They travelled by the 5pm express train to Katoomba on Thursday, September 1. Their pleasant friendliness impressed the whole town.
On the cold Saturday evening, they attended a concert, which they enjoyed, to aid the Congregational Church.
The Carrington party left Katoomba on Monday at 9am. They followed the new bridle track, the Six-Foot-Track, to the Jenolan Caves, accompanied by their guide, Harry Peckman. The locals thought that Lady Carrington was certainly a plucky woman to consider such a trip.
The flooded Cox River was negotiated carefully, the whole party wading through the swirling waters.
They met an old lady on the track who told Lord Carrington she lived "down in the valley at Kanimbula (sic)". This old woman had quite a chat with His Lordship, telling him how she had resided down in that lonely valley for 46 years and none of the Governors ever thought it worth their while to go and see her" (Nepean Times 10.9.1887)
Lord Carrington noticed on the Caves' relief works a seriously ill man. He organised, at his own expense, for the man to go to Sydney for skilled medical treatment.
Tuesday, the party thoroughly enjoyed exploring the caves.
On Thursday, they rode to Tarana where they joined the train, Lord Carrington travelling to Sydney, Lady Carrington alighting at Katoomba.
There, she met her children and holidayed until Saturday at the Carrington, their "second home" in the Mountains.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
