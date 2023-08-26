They were recorded, with great enthusiasm, by RCA, EMI, Transistor, Dave and Destra Music and now Sony. The album Symetry was well regarded and reviewed, as would be Here, Live In Binyang, Flight 1974 and Sharing The Night. They were seen at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. They wrote and recorded with Rick Price and there were Top 10 hits in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Lebanon. Eight Mo Awards came their way. But while Human Nature was headlining in Las Vegas hotels and scoring Top Ten albums and hits with John Farnham, Guy Sebastian and Smokey Robinson, the career of the Robertsons, who were also of impeccable vocal standard, took a somewhat different trajectory.