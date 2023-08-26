"And so they came home....these Hometown Heroes, the cherubic students from Faulconbridge Primary in 1979. At The Hub in Springwood last weekend it seemed that everyone who had gathered for their two shows were friends, family or loyal fans.
File Geoff, Ben and Stuart Robertson under 'Should have been big stars'. At the ARIA Music Awards of 1994, their debut single I Know Why was nominated for the Best New Talent award. From 2000 to 2006 they were heard nightly singing the theme song for Home and Away.
They were recorded, with great enthusiasm, by RCA, EMI, Transistor, Dave and Destra Music and now Sony. The album Symetry was well regarded and reviewed, as would be Here, Live In Binyang, Flight 1974 and Sharing The Night. They were seen at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. They wrote and recorded with Rick Price and there were Top 10 hits in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Lebanon. Eight Mo Awards came their way. But while Human Nature was headlining in Las Vegas hotels and scoring Top Ten albums and hits with John Farnham, Guy Sebastian and Smokey Robinson, the career of the Robertsons, who were also of impeccable vocal standard, took a somewhat different trajectory.
Singing together since they were, quite literally, in short pants, the Robertsons developed a rare vocal blend, with Geoff at the fore with his superb pipes. They were seen in every nook and cranny of this country with their entertaining shows and their ability to mimic their musical heroes.
At the moment it is their cleverly constructed 1960's Variety TV Show, which has elements of the Smothers Brothers, maybe even the Marx Brothers! With his Bert Newton dial, Geoff Robertson is happy to play the resident clown.
They toss off quality interpretations of Everly Brothers, Four Seasons, Simon & Garfunkel, Bee Gees, Seekers, Hollies, Beatles, Neil Sedaka and more. They bring out special guests Dean Bourne and Simon Brooke McLachlan for excursions into hits of Roy Orbison and Cliff Richard & the Shadows. Throw in classic period TV commercials and 'appearances' by Liberace, John Wayne, Sean 'James Bond' Connery and even Mr. Ed and you have a hugely entertaining show.
At the moment there appears to be dates booked up until mid November, taking them from Mittagong to Albury, Mt Gambier to Perth. It is a night well worth devoting yourself to.
Today I was at a luncheon with Bosco Bosanac of The Atlantics, who had seen this show the night before me. He was so impressed that he raised it three times!"
Reviewed from a performance on August 12 at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood. To see other dates go to robertsonbrothers.com.au.
