As a keen abseiler Ahmed Jameel from Liverpool in Sydney's west is delighted to find himself in the Blue Mountains as a probationary constable.
In 12 months time the new recruit plans to apply to the Police Rescue program.
"I chose the Blue Mountains and was lucky enough to get it. I wanted to get away from the traffic."
His family emigrated from Iraq in 2014 when he was 15, so he's accustomed to hard work and settling in to challenging situations.
'It was pretty hard, coming here [to Australia] with a different system, different language, it was pretty tough going through high school (not knowing English), but we are here today," the native Arabic speaker said.
His father was a police officer in Iraq, which inspired the now 25-year-old to follow in his footsteps.
"Dad's proud. He's pretty happy."
Previously Ahmed installed solar panels on roofs - many of them in the Blue Mountains.
He will spend his first six weeks in the job at Katoomba, before working at Springwood station.
A police spokesman said Ahmed may be able to use his Arabic language skills through specific programs, including helping with NSW-wide court cases, during his time as an officer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.