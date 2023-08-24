Blue Mountains Gazette
Latest Mountains police recruit is Ahmed Jameel

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 6:00am
As a keen abseiler Ahmed Jameel from Liverpool in Sydney's west is delighted to find himself in the Blue Mountains as a probationary constable.

