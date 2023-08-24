Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Upgrade will force closure of Wentworth Falls Lookout car park to vehicles

By B C Lewis
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:32pm, first published August 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wentworth Falls Lookout car park is closed to cars until December 2023 as the area undergoes a $1.2 million upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.