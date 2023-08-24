Wentworth Falls Lookout car park is closed to cars until December 2023 as the area undergoes a $1.2 million upgrade.
But walks will remain open during the works.
The car park is being reconfigured to create 20 more car spaces and room for five mini buses and to help tackle the flow-on parking issues along Falls Road.
A Parks official said "at this stage we are planning to re-open the reserve to vehicles in mid December 2023. The picnic area will be closed to vehicles, however access to walking tracks, lookouts and toilets will remain open."
A detour is in place at Fletcher Street from Falls Road for long vehicles and on street parking is available outside of the reserve where it is legally permitted.
A Parks spokesperson said the upgrade at Wentworth Falls picnic area will increase safety and capacity of the car park and meet the high visitation needs of the precinct.
The works to the upper and lower car parks have been designed to reduce congestion and improve flow and capacity. The $1.2 million worth of construction works will see:
Construction works will operate from 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
The new bus bay will be created on the entrance road.
A Parks official has said visitation to the Upper Mountains has doubled over the last decade. A series of works has been completed in many National Parks lookouts to improve the experience for visitors and locals, including at the Conservation Hut and Evans Lookout in Blackheath.
The Wentworth Falls Lookout is already fully accessible and not included in the upgrade. Wentworth Falls picnic area, in Blue Mountains National Park, is a popular visitor precinct in the Upper Blue Mountains. The accessible lookout is one of the best locations to enjoy a picnic, a Blue Mountains bushwalk, or the spectacular views across the Jamison Valley to Mount Solitary.
