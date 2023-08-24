The peak lobby group for cyclists in the Blue Mountains has taken its wish list to the heart of government.
Ride Blue Mountains, along with BicycleNSW, recently briefed the chiefs of staff for the NSW Transport Minister and NSW Regional Roads Minister about their seven priority projects for the area.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and the Director of West Operations for Transport for NSW, Alistair Lunn, also attended the meeting.
"Ride Blue Mountains believes, these projects will improve road safety, improve community health the environment and the boost the local economy," said group spokesperson, David Tritton.
"They will also foster cycling tourism to boost the local economy by increasing overnight stays in the Upper Mountains and expenditure on meals and services as well as increased resilience in the local economy."
Trish Doyle said she will continue to work "within the government and with our ministers alongside Ride Blue Mountains on an active transport network in the Blue Mountains".
Ride's first priority project is improving the connection between Linden and Faulconbridge for cyclists.
"The widening of the highway at the Faulconbridge shoulder west of the Metro Petroleum - completed in February - has made it safer for road cyclists and motorists heading west but more needs to be done to reduce the number of crashes on this hazardous section of highway and make it safer for all road users," said Mr Tritton.
The group would also like to see wider walking and cycling access path upgrades on Lapstone Hill. This will ensure that cyclists and pedestrians can safely pass each other when moving between the River Walk, viaduct bridge and the Glenbrook Tunnel.
"Without this upgrade, the section will be a serious choke point in the link between the River and Glenbrook being developed by Blue Mountains City Council," said Mr Tritton.
Ride Blue Mountains would also like to see:
