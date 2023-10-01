Tony O'Neill had more than his 15 minutes of fame during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, in fact he became an "overnight internet sensation".
He completed a 60 kilometre charity run while in lockdown in a small hotel room in Adelaide, and the news was picked up as far afield as the BBC in England.
The Wentworth Falls man appeared on local TV and then live on the BBC World News to explain how he celebrated his birthday in his quarantine hotel room at the Pullman in Adelaide, managing the run and bringing awareness globally to the Fred Hollows Foundation which restores sight around the world.
"It was quite an experience. I took time lapse videos of it as I ran my L shaped run from the door to the window, then around the side of the bed and back again (several thousand times) over two weeks," he said.
"I was an overnight internet sensation. I was interviewed by local radio back in Newcastle upon Tyne in North East England where I'm originally from, I was in print press too and even had a live TV interview with BBC World News.
"I remember a guy contacting me from Michigan in the US. He watched BBC World News every morning, saw my story and sponsored me some dollars.
"I even celebrated my birthday in there and was presented with a cake and candles and bubbles from three staff members standing at my door singing happy birthday in full head to toe PPE [Personal Protective Equipment]."
Mr O'Neill has spent most of his career in medical and pharmaceutical sales, primarily in ophthalmology, so restoring vision is close to his heart.
He was forced into hotel quarantine after making an emergency dash due to a death in the family.
The 57-year-old decided to get "off the sofa and back out running again" and joked "no carpet was harmed".
Mr O'Neill moved to the Mountains in April last year. He said he was "very grateful" he wasn't "running in a quarantine hotel room this time" and values having "my sight and good health to allow me to get out and run/jog/hobble."
"I can't think of a better charity than this. Only $25 (the price of a round of drinks or a few coffees) pays for a cataract operation and restores the sight for someone, what an amazing gift."
"I've done three out of the last four Fred's Big Runs and raised $4240 - enough to provide cataract operations for 169 people." A knee operation prevented him taking part last year.
A spokesperson for the Fred Hollows Foundation said "an alarming global statistic shows that nine out of 10 people who are blind, don't need to be".
This year's run took place in August. Participants could choose to run, walk, bike or swim their preferred distance of 50km, 100km or 150km for the fundraiser. The charity event has raised more than $5 million for the Foundation.
Fred's Big Run is named after Australia's most well-known eye doctor, Professor Fred Hollows. The initiative reminds participants of the legacy that Fred left behind, working to ensure no person is needlessly blind or vision impaired.
Fred Hollows' dream was to live in a world where no one was needlessly blind. The Fred Hollows Foundation now works in more than 25 countries and has restored sight to more than three million people worldwide.
This year participants logged 272,247 kilometres and raised more than $1,284,000 - the equivalent of being able to restore sight to 51,360 people. Go to https://www.fredsbigrun.org/
