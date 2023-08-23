Mt Victoria artist Paul Robinson's vibrant artworks are on display in an exhibition at Lithgow library which runs until the end of September.
Robinson, a regular library customer, has had great success with his paintings. Many are in private collections and some even going abroad to collectors.
Robinson studied fine arts but he considers himself mainly self-taught.
His main influences have come from impressionism, fauvism, post impressionism and modern expressionism. With these influences it will be a very vibrant collection of paintings. This display is sure to make a statement and shouldn't be missed.
The exhibition will be available for viewing during the Lithgow Library's regular opening hours of 9am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-noon on Saturdays.
