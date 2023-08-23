Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Mt Vic artist exhibiting in Lithgow library

Updated August 25 2023 - 9:32am, first published August 23 2023 - 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mt Victoria artist Paul Robinson's vibrant artworks are on display in an exhibition at Lithgow library which runs until the end of September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.